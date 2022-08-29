‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will open citizens’ eyes to BJP government’s failures, AICC leader says

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of India have always voted out anyone who is tyrannical, anti-democratic and has not been able to deliver good governance, and such a situation is currently prevalent in the country. The Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will open the people’s eyes to the failures of the NDA government at the Centre, Rajeev Gowda, Chairman of the AICC Research Department, said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Gowda said price rise had become terrible under the Modi government. “We are seeing higher prices for petroleum products; the price of LPG is three times what it was under the UPA government. In some States, the price of a household cylinder has crossed ₹1,200. This is the fate of the people of India under this regime,” Mr. Gowda said.

He said the prices of cooking oil, atta and milk had gone up, and the Modi government had done nothing to save the people of the country.

“They keep talking about oil bonds. There was a time when the UPA government had to borrow money to buy oil. Those oil bonds have been repaid a long time ago. But the amount they [BJP government] have collected...it is four times more in taxes. That is the portion they have swallowed, and have allowed their crony capitalist friends to swallow. This burden is imposed on the common people,” Mr. Gowda alleged.