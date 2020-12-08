Bharat Bandh: Spate of agitations in central Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHI

08 December 2020 14:01 IST

Hundreds of party cadre were arrested in Tiruchi and a few other districts; normal life however, remained unaffected

The Bharat Bandh called for by farmers unions and supported by the Opposition parties on Tuesday against the three new farm laws witnessed a slew of protests in the form of road rokos and demonstrations by the Left parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Congress and members of farmers organisations across the central region.

Normal life remained unaffected as shops and business establishments remained opened in Tiruchi with government and private buses being operated.

However, traders in some places in Ariyalur district and in Pudukottai district downed shutters to extend solidarity with the farmers who have been staging a protest in New Delhi against the new farm laws.

400 arrested

In Tiruchi district, road rokos have been reported at eight places so far including Uppiliapuram, Thuraiyur, Lalgudi, Tiruverambur, Thuvarankurichi, Manachanallur and Somarasampet, leading to the arrest of over 400 members belonging to the two the Left parties and the DMK.

In Tiruchi city, the road rokos were held at Srirangam and the Central Bus Stand in which over 200 members were arrested. The agitation in Central Bus Stand was organised by the DMK, Congress and the Left parties.

Pudukottai

Over 1,000 members belonging to the DMK and Left parties were arrested at 12 places in Pudukottai district including Kothamangalam, Keeramangalam, Ponnamaravathi, Thirumayam and Uranipuram. Among those arrested included DMK Alangudi MLA Siva Meiyyanathan and DMK Thirumayam MLA S. Regupathy.

In Ariyalur district, 143 cadre of the two Left parties were arrested at Jayamkondam and Andimadam. Farmers belonging to the Vivasaya Sangangalin Kootamaippu staged a demonstration in Ariyalur Town expressing solidarity with the farmers staging the protest in New Delhi. Police sources said some shops in Jayamkondam, Andimadam and Meensuriti were closed.

The road roko at the new bus stand in Perambalur Town led to the arrest of over 100 members of the Left parties and the DMK. A demonstration was organised by the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam in Kunnam in Perambalur district. Cadre of Opposition parties staged a protest and resorted road blockades in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

Nagapattinam

About 200 members of the Labour Progressive Federation assembled in front of the Mayiladuthurai Bus Stand by noon to stage a road roko. Some shops in the bus stand area and surroundings of the town were closed, as a section of traders feared trouble from protesters. However, no trade organisation had called for closure of shops, sources said.

On their part, advocates supportive of BJP reached out to the traders with an appeal to keep the shops open.

In Nagapattinam town and surroundings, there was partial response from traders to the Bharat Bandh call. At five to six places, protests were held on the roadside by members of trade unions affiliated to Communist parties. A road blockade at Sikkal by protesters was cleared immediately, sources said.