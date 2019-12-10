Tamil Nadu

Bharani Deepam lit in Tiruvannamalai

Bharani Deepam festival begins at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai

Bharani Deepam festival begins at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karthigai Deepam will be lit atop the 2,668-ft. high hill in the temple town at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Bharani Deepam festival commenced at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours of Tuesday.

The 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival started with Kodiyetram on December 1.

The lamps were lit in front of the sanctum to symbolically relieve darkness from the lives of devotees who witness the festival at temples for Lord Siva.

Thousands of devotees including VVIPs and VIPs stood in a queue for darshan and several devotees waited for the darshan of Lord Arunachaleswarar and Goddess Abithakuchalambal at the temple.

Karthigai Deepam will be lit atop the 2,668-feet high hill in the temple town at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Kopparai (vessel for lighting), 3,500 kilograms of ghee and 1,000 metres of cloth thread are ready for carrying out the important aspect of this festival.

