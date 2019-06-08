Bhagyaraj to contest against Nasser in Nadigar Sangam poll

With the Nadigar Sangam elections scheduled to be held on June 23, the faction that is opposing incumbent president Nasser and general secretary actor Vishal Krishna has put up a formidable team.

It has now been confirmed that veteran actor and filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj will contest for the post of president of Nadigar Sangam along with producer Ishari K. Ganesh and actor Udhaya. Actor Kutty Padmini will contest for the post of vice-president.

Nadigar Sangam president Nasser and general secretary Vishal Krishna won against former office bearers – Sarathkumar and Radharavi – after alleging misappropriation of Nadigar Sangam property in Thyagaraya Nagar in 2015.

The opposing faction has alleged that Vishal Krishna has not discharged his responsibilities properly and that the Nadigar Sangam is being used to prop up his own image. Producer and educationist Ishari K. Ganesh will contest against Vishal Krishna for the post of General Secretary.

However, the promise made in 2015 by Nasser and co that they would build a state-of-the-art structure in the same property that would house a modern space for theatre artists to perform, a marriage hall and other facilities for its members is also yet to be completed.