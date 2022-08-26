Bhagyaraj meets Panneerselvam and expresses support

Special Correspondent CHENNAI:
August 26, 2022 23:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran film actor-director K. Bhagyaraj on Friday called on the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselavm and expressed support to the latter’s call for unity among workers of the party.

He expressed the confidence that all sections would come together, though this “may take some time.” Responding to journalists’ query, Mr Bhagyaraj said if required, he would meet the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and strive to bring all AIADMK factions under one fold.

Meanwhile in a statement, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government had stalled the execution of a project to produce potable water from sea water through desalination for the benefit of people in Villupuram, Kallakurichi districts. To protest against this, the AIADMK would observe a fast on Saturday near Gandhi statue in Tindivanam. Rajya Sabha MP and former Law Minister, C.Ve. Shanmugam would lead the stir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another statement, the party’s former interim general secretary, V. K. Sasikala, appealed to the government to increase the arrangements for bus services for women students of the Government Arts College at the campus of the New Collector’s Office in Sivaganga town. She said women students, who were studying in different places around the town, were struggling to reach the college on time due to inadequate bus services.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app