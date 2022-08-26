Bhagyaraj meets Panneerselvam and expresses support

Veteran film actor-director K. Bhagyaraj on Friday called on the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselavm and expressed support to the latter’s call for unity among workers of the party.

He expressed the confidence that all sections would come together, though this “may take some time.” Responding to journalists’ query, Mr Bhagyaraj said if required, he would meet the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and strive to bring all AIADMK factions under one fold.

Meanwhile in a statement, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government had stalled the execution of a project to produce potable water from sea water through desalination for the benefit of people in Villupuram, Kallakurichi districts. To protest against this, the AIADMK would observe a fast on Saturday near Gandhi statue in Tindivanam. Rajya Sabha MP and former Law Minister, C.Ve. Shanmugam would lead the stir.

In another statement, the party’s former interim general secretary, V. K. Sasikala, appealed to the government to increase the arrangements for bus services for women students of the Government Arts College at the campus of the New Collector’s Office in Sivaganga town. She said women students, who were studying in different places around the town, were struggling to reach the college on time due to inadequate bus services.