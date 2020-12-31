‘Beware of fake guides’

The police have advised devotees taking part in Sanipeyarchi festival at Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple, Tirunallar, to be cautious about the presence of fake guides following the arrest of three persons who collected money for ‘darshan’ at the temple.
The accused Rajkumar Chinnappa of Melatheru, and his accomplices, Sankar alias Elangovan of Pettai and Suresh of Edatheru, had cheated some devotees on December 27.
The police registered a case on December 28 based on complaints from the devotees, and, with the support of STF (Special Task Force) apprehended the trio within hours. Devotees can pass on information to Control Room No. 04368-222067 or 100, Niharika Bhatt, Senior SP, said. Around 1,700 police personnel and 500 volunteers have been deployed for crowd control duties. Police personnel in plain clothes were also on the move. to check presence of anti-social / criminal elements, the release said.
