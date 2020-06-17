Between June 19-30, flyers can show ticket to get to airport

Air passengers heading to, or returning from the Chennai airport will be allowed to take private vehicles or cabs during the lockdown from June 19 to 30. If stopped, passengers have to produce a copy of the ticket, the State government informed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Chennai airport said: “As confirmed from TN Govt., air passengers are allowed to use private cars, taxi/rented cabs, @Olacabs @Uber etc., to commute to/from #Chennai airport during the intense #lockdown period. However passengers will need to produce air ticket/boarding card to the authorities on request.”

Earlier in the day, AAI officials said, they had written to the State government asking how passengers can reach Chennai airport during the lockdown. Officials of AAI said that they had been receiving numerous queries from passengers on whether the airport will be functional between June 19 and 30; there were also questions over how the passengers will commute to the airport. “We know that the domestic flight services will continue. But there were some doubts and hence we had written to them,” an official said.

Ever since the announcement of the lockdown came, hundreds of air passengers who had planned trips, both domestic and international, during the period didn’t know about how to commute to the airport. But it is not clear if passengers may be able to find cabs easily to reach the airport.