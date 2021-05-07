Better outcomes in later phase of pandemic: study

They indicate improved awareness

A single-centre, hospital-based study from Chennai has shown that the later phase of the pandemic showed better outcomes versus the early group. It also concurred with other studies that late evaluations and presence of co-morbidities meant worse disease. The findings were published in Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health, the official journal of the Indian Clinical Epidemiology Network.

The paper by Prithvi Mohandas et al from MIOT International Hospital, a referral centre in Chennai, showed results similar to those seen in other studies that are available on COVID-19 in respect of clinical presentation and prognosis. The primary endpoint was stable discharge from hospital/patient recovery or death. Associations between risk factors and co-morbidities were analysed.

“We found a difference in the incidence of disease and mortality between the early and late phases of the pandemic, indicating better awareness and disease management during the later phase of the pandemic in this study,” the authors have recorded.

The association between the period of admission (early vs late) and death was significant; the proportion of deaths was higher during the pandemic’s early period. The understanding of the pathogenesis, control, and treatment modalities for COVID-19 has improved over time and could have led to the possible reduction in severity and deaths during the later phase.

In comparison with other hospital-based studies, this series of patients, admitted between April 8, 2020 and August 7, 2020, appears to have had a lower mortality rate for COVID-19, the paper recorded. Co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder were the risk factors for poor prognosis.

Severity of disease

Further, in severe cases of COVID-19 pneumonia, abnormal radiological discoveries were found to correlate with the severity of the disease. Intensive care unit admission and ventilatory support were frequently required for severe cases. In the absence of preventive measures and evolving treatment modalities based on the current understanding, strict hygienic practices and appropriate protocols must be followed.

Dr. Mohandas argued, “Also considering that MIOT is a referral hospital, the number of sick patients referred are higher versus secondary or tertiary care hospitals. This was one of the largest studies conducted in south India during the COVID-19 pandemic. We analysed the outcome based on the early and late phases of the pandemic as MIOT was one of the first hospitals to dedicate beds and personnel from the beginning of this pandemic for COVID-19 patients.”