Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | NIA searches houses of two doctors in Coimbatore

Updated - May 21, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 11:45 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A police official stands guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru. Representative image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 searched the residences of two doctors in Coimbatore, as part of their ongoing investigation into the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.

Sources in the know of the development said that the two doctors hailed from Karnataka and they have been undergoing training in a private hospital at Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore.

NIA officials from Bengaluru carried out the searches at the residence of the two doctors at Periya Subbanna Gounder Street and Narayana Guru Road at Saibaba Colony. The searches began early in the morning and ended by 8 a.m.

Sources added that the doctors had been undergoing training in Coimbatore for about two years. Other details, including the doctors’ role, if any, or other activities in connection with low intensity IED blast in the Bengaluru-cafe, are yet to emerge.

