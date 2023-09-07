Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway to be operational in January: Nitin Gadkari

September 07, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be ready in January and the travelling time would be 2 hours.

“We are building 36 green expressway projects. We are building the Chennai-Delhi expressway. I just took a review of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway which would be completed by the end of this year and operational in January,” he said, speaking at an event organised to mark the 75th Anniversary of Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group.

Mr. Gadkari noted that the automobile sector contributes 6.5% to India’s GDP and would play a key role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a $5-trillion economy. The Indian automobile sector is the third largest in the world, and also contributes the maximum GST to the Central and State governments, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gadkari said the aim is to become number 1 in automobiles as the Centre is working to reduce the cost of logistics to 9% from the current 14%-16%. He also noted that hydrogen is the fuel of the future. Pointing to the pollution from fossil fuels, he highlighted the measures to switch to electric vehicles and run buses and trucks with methanol.

Mr. Gadkari said the Central government is also trying to build electric highways. He unveiled the IeV series electric light commercial vehicles from Switch Mobility, Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa recalled that Ashok Leyland was started in the State, where it continued to invest. He also read out Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s congratulatory message to Ashok Leyland.

“Ashok Leyland’s 75-year journey is a story of transformation and innovation. As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead to the future with excitement and determination and renew our pledge to further shape the future of the CV industry. We have set our sights on pioneering sustainable transportation solutions and aim to support India’s economic development for years to come,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.