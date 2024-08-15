ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits of growth should reach everyone, says VIT Chancellor

Published - August 15, 2024 10:51 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan, hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held at the VIT campus in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, on Thursday urged the Central and State governments to ensure that the benefits of growth reached all sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held on the VIT campus, he said the Central and State governments had taken measures to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, and inequality, but there was a long way to go. “Today, we are a developing nation. We have to work together towards making our country a developed nation,” he said.

The VIT Chancellor urged the youth to remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. India’s struggle for independence was the first movement in the world that was rooted in non-violence, he said.

Mr. Viswanathan said the governments should allocate more funds for education and increase productivity in agriculture and industry for India to become a developed nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sankar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US