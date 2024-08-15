Benefits of growth should reach everyone, says VIT Chancellor

The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, on Thursday urged the Central and State governments to ensure that the benefits of growth reached all sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held on the VIT campus, he said the Central and State governments had taken measures to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, and inequality, but there was a long way to go. “Today, we are a developing nation. We have to work together towards making our country a developed nation,” he said.

The VIT Chancellor urged the youth to remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. India’s struggle for independence was the first movement in the world that was rooted in non-violence, he said.

Mr. Viswanathan said the governments should allocate more funds for education and increase productivity in agriculture and industry for India to become a developed nation.

Sankar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.