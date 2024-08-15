GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Benefits of growth should reach everyone, says VIT Chancellor

Published - August 15, 2024 10:51 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan, hoisted the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held at the VIT campus in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, on Thursday urged the Central and State governments to ensure that the benefits of growth reached all sections.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations held on the VIT campus, he said the Central and State governments had taken measures to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, and inequality, but there was a long way to go. “Today, we are a developing nation. We have to work together towards making our country a developed nation,” he said.

The VIT Chancellor urged the youth to remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. India’s struggle for independence was the first movement in the world that was rooted in non-violence, he said.

Mr. Viswanathan said the governments should allocate more funds for education and increase productivity in agriculture and industry for India to become a developed nation.

Sankar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, was present.

