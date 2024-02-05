ADVERTISEMENT

Beneficiary of Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme makes a profit of ₹8 lakh

February 05, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the District Industries Centre’s recommendation, Indian Overseas Bank gave her a loan of ₹9.87 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

K. Amudhavalli, of Andankoil in Karur district, at her textile workshop. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

K. Amudhavalli, of Andankoil in Karur district, has become the latest beneficiary of the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, which has helped her make textiles worth ₹30 lakh.

An official release said Ms. Amudhavalli approached the District Industries Centre (DIC) seeking a loan for her business. On the DIC’s recommendation, Indian Overseas Bank gave her a loan of ₹9.87 lakh under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme.

She got a 35% capital subsidy and a 6% interest subvention for loans from the State government. “She was involved in textiles. Her products sold to the tune of over ₹30 lakh, and she earned a profit of ₹8 lakh,” the release said.

The release said Ms. Amudhavalli thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as she was able to obtain loan through the DIC.

