Bellie, of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ fame, appointed first woman elephant caretaker of Theppakadu camp

August 03, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed Bellie, of The Elephant Whisperers fame, as the first permanent woman elephant caretaker in the Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

Bellie and her husband Bomman were the two human protagonists showcased in the Oscar award-winning documentary.

Bellie has been a temporary caretaker and in recognition of her dedicated service to the successful rehabilitation of orphaned elephant calves, the government has decided to appoint her as the first permanent woman elephant caretaker, according to a statement.

At the Secretariat, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the appointment order to Bellie. Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; and Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, were present.

“Bellie has become the first woman to be appointed as a permanent elephant caretaker for her selfless and dedicated service in saving precious elephant calves at Theppakadu Elephant Camp. What an icon she has become. Bomman and Bellie are truly inspiring. Thank you Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” Ms. Sahu tweeted.

