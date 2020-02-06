BEL lodges plaint with CBI about ₹9.69-cr. fraud

At least three officials of Bharat Electronics Ltd. allegedly colluded with four firms to cheat the company of ₹9.69 crore. BEL, a public sector undertaking headquartered at Bengaluru, has manufacturing units at nine locations across the country and meets the specialised electronic requirements of the Ministry of Defence.

According to a complaint lodged by BEL’s General Manager with the CBI, the suspect officials Dhara Prasad, Assistant Manager, P. Lingasamy, Deputy Manager and Venkata Phanindra, Deputy Manager, while serving in the Nandambakkam Branch here conspired with Micro Machine Tools, Chennai, Aimer Electronics, Coimbatore, Eldaas Technologies, Bengaluru and Naanal Technologies, Chennai, to cheat and misappropriate company funds.

Unauthorised payment

In pursuance of their conspiracy, Mr. Prasad made unauthorised payment to the tune of ₹8,89,77,450 to the vendor firms knowing well that they did not supply any materials to the company.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the accused persons.