The Language School of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is commencing a beginners’ course in Japanese language. Spoken and written Japanese will be taught. The classes will be held on all Sundays from 2 PM to 5 PM. Both online and offline courses are available. Students are also taught various aspects of Japanese art, culture and business etiquettes.

The courses commence on September 15, 2024. Students will be provided with necessary skills to take up the Japan Foundation’s JLPT N5 level exam in July 2025. For further details contact: 044-48556140 or 73055-99874. Email: indo-japan@ijcci.com web: www.ijcci.com