Beginners’ course in Japanese from October 28

October 21, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Language School of Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IJCCI) has opened admissions for Japanese language beginners’ course commencing on October 28. Both online and offline (classroom teaching) courses are available. Interested students could contact A. Saravanan at 98843 94717 / 044-4855 6140 or email: indo-japan@ijcci.com.

IJCCI has been conducting Japanese language courses for various levels of proficiency since 1989. Teachers of the Language School are trained by Japan Foundation, Urawa, Japan. Students of IJCCI Language School also learn about Japanese culture, management practices, participate in scholarly lectures and learn a number of Japanese arts at no extra cost. More details: www.ijcci.com

CONNECT WITH US