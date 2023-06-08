Beginner-level courses in Japanese from June 20

June 08, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The language school of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry is offering beginners’ level courses in Japanese from June 20. Admissions are on for both the conversation and JLPT N5 programmes. Students have the option of choosing weekdays or weekend programmes with both offline and online options to suit their timings. Classes will begin in June and continue till December 2023. If interested, students can visit www.ijcci.com or send an email to indo-japan@ijcci.com or call 04448556140.

