Begin NEET coaching classes, Palaniswami urges government

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 00:51 IST

‘Hold the classes till State secures exemption from test’

In the wake of two NEET candidates ending their lives, AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday demanded that the government commence coaching classes for the medical entrance test. Coaching should be provided till the State gets an exemption from the test, he added.

He said the DMK had politicised the issue repeatedly. Its assurance, before and after coming to power, that NEET would be cancelled was the reason behind the emotional distress among the students. “I urge this government to explain the actual status of NEET to the students and provide special coaching classes until it is cancelled,” the former Chief Minister said. He also demanded that a financial assistance of ₹25 lakh be given to the families of deceased students.

Mr. Palaniswami appealed to the students against taking the extreme step. “Medical education alone is not life. There are at least 40 medicine-related programmes. Students should not get emotionally distressed over scoring less in NEET,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Last week, two girls, one from Gudalur in the Nilgiris district and another from Peravurani in Thanjavur district, were distressed over scoring low marks in NEET, and ended their lives due to their inability to pursue medical education, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at State's health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.