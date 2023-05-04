Before Dravidian movement, only students of a ‘particular community’ studied in varsities says Minister Ponmudy

May 04, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Chennai

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said on Wednesday that only students from a ‘particular community’ (upper caste Hindus) were studying in universities before the Dravidian Movement took root in Tamil Nadu, and added that Periyar E.V. Ramasamy went to the ‘extreme of denying God’s existence’ to provoke people into thinking why they were being discriminated based on caste and not allowed inside temples.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Periyar: Avar En Periyar’ by P. Thirumavelan at Presidency College, Mr. Ponmudy said the Dravidian Movement sought to remove caste-based differences.

“Thanthai Periyar, Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi gave their voice to remove caste differences in society,” he said.

He said the Dravidian movement was founded to usher in equality and social justice. “It has fought against discrimination based on caste and religion in the name of God.”