Beela Rajesh named T.N. Energy Secretary

June 19, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

Days after the electricity portfolio was re-allocated to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday named IAS officer Beela Rajesh the Secretary of its Energy Department, replacing incumbent Ramesh Chand Meena. The latter has been posted as the Secretary of the Special Initiatives Department.

M. Asia Mariam, who was Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency was transferred and posted as Director of Minorities Welfare. S. Vijayakumar is set to assume office as Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. He will also function as Officer on Special Duty, Adyar-Cooum Comprehensive Rejuvenation Project

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Swarna is set to take over as Chairperson and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation. While Veer Pratap Singh was posted as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence), Commercial Taxes, Chennai, J. Vijaya Rani was posted as Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri was posted as Director of Sericulture, Salem.

R. Kannan will assume office as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation Ltd. and Ranjeet Singh will assume office as Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Nagapattinam.

P. Alarmelmangai will assume office as Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Salem and S. Suresh Kumar is set to take over as Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.