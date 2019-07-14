Beef soup row hots up on social media

The recent news of an alleged attack on a Muslim youth from Nagapattinam for posting a photo of himself drinking beef soup on social media elicited a strong response on social media on Friday.

The vociferous pro-Dravidian supporters on social media, who have previously shown their opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the hashtag #GobackModi, once again got into the act with hashtags like #WeLoveBeef, #Beef4Life and so on.

Using these hashtags, they argued in favour of the freedom to eat whatever one wants and against the persecution of religious minorities and some Dalit groups who eat beef. Many bought beef delicacies and posted pictures of them on social media platforms.

They also commented on what they called ‘BJP’s double standards’ when it came to export of beef to other countries. While the Hindu groups did not make much noise over beef-eating in Kerala, Goa and northeastern States, they protested strongly against the practice in other parts of India, they pointed out.

Counter-arguments

There were also those who countered these arguments. On the issue of India being the biggest exporter of beef, some argued that it was ‘buffalo meat’. Others argued that these hashtags did not represent the sentiments of the people, who revered cows and cattle. Some people pointed out how Tamils dedicate a day to cows during the three-day Pongal festival and asked how they would condone the practice of eating beef.