Bedi’s appeal to public

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday appealed to the people to report to the nearest PHC at the earliest if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 as this would help prevent the spread of the infection.

In a message, Ms. Bedi said though people could choose to visit a private clinic, they need to inform the respective PHCs if they test positive for COVID-19 to evaluate the plan of treatment.

She also appealed to those in quarantine or in containment zones to abide by rules and regulations and not take any chances by moving about.

“If you are violating, prosecution will follow. Our objective is not prosecution, but containment,” she warned.

Children should not play outside without wearing masks and drivers must also wear protective gear, she said.