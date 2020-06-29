Tamil NaduPuducherry 29 June 2020 00:24 IST
Comments
Bedi seeks stricter policing
Updated: 29 June 2020 00:24 IST
Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has called for stricter policing to ensure that COVID-19 safety norms are followed in public places.
Ms. Bedi, while reviewing the number of cases that had been booked across regions for violating the rules under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, noted that the prosecution record was poor in some municipal and police jurisdictions.
She urged the police department and the municipalities to look for areas of improvement and be unsparing on violators. “Prosecute and educate violators,” she said.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...