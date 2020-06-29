Bedi seeks stricter policing

Puducherry

29 June 2020 00:24 IST

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has called for stricter policing to ensure that COVID-19 safety norms are followed in public places.

Ms. Bedi, while reviewing the number of cases that had been booked across regions for violating the rules under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, noted that the prosecution record was poor in some municipal and police jurisdictions.

She urged the police department and the municipalities to look for areas of improvement and be unsparing on violators. “Prosecute and educate violators,” she said.

