Bedi rebuts charge of delaying budget

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has rebutted the charge by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy that she was responsible for delaying the budget for 2020-21.

“It is emphatically stated that there was no delay caused by the office of the L-G in recommending proposals of the the UT to the Ministry of Home Affairs,” a statement from the Raj Nivas said.

The file for recommending the budget estimate to the MHA was submitted to the office of the LG on May 7. On getting the required inputs from the Finance Department, the Lt. Governor had recommended the annual budget on May 13.

Thereafter, the MHA had sought some clarifications and the file was resubmitted to the Raj Nivas by the government on June 10. “On the same day, approval was accorded by the Lt. Governor to address the Ministry of Home Affairs”, the statement said.

The approvals accorded on both occasions have been reflected in the list of files disposed by Raj Nivas.