Bedi praises Modi once again

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has once again come out in fulsome praise of Prime Minister NarendraModi and policies of his government.

Minutes after Mr Modi made his address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation on Tuesday night, Ms Bedi tweeted“a self- reliant leader lead India towards the path of self -reliance. Self-reliance is self-dependence.”

On the Prime Minister’s call to make the country self reliant, the Lt Governor said the move would prepare the nation to face any eventuality in the present and future. “It is about self-reliant village, to city and to the nation,”Ms Bedi tweeted from her personal twitter handle.

The Lt Governor further said she sincerely believed the schemes such as Direct Bank Transfer, Swachh Bharat,Digital India, Make in India, Mann Ki Baat, MUDRA Yojana, free food grains to BPL families, relief measures to farmers, pensions and support for SHG women envisaged during the first tenure of the current government have acted as a “shield to an extent formany in fighting the wrath of COVID-19.”

Ms Bedi had in the past too publicly praised the Prime Minister and his policies as recently as on the occasionof Mr Modi’s appeal to the public to switch off lights at home and stand in the balcony with a lamp to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

“Wholesome leadership is known to comprise intelligence quotient, emotional quotient and spiritual quotient. OurPrime Minister is exercising all three. He is establishing an emotional connect with a strong spiritual component,” Ms Bedi had said in a WhatsApp message to reporters on April 4.

The Lt Governor’s open praise for the Prime Minister and his policies had, in the past, invited criticism from the ruling establishment.