Bedi, Narayanasamy pay homage to war heroes

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy participated in their first public event after a tense face-off over modalities of Budget 2020-21 as they paid homage to war heroes to mark the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday.
Ms. Bedi placed a wreath and paid floral tributes at the Kargil War Memorial.
“Our brave officers and men laid down their lives for us so that we could carry on serving our motherland. We pray for the well-being of all families who sacrificed their loved ones in protecting the country,” the Lt. Governor tweeted later, sharing a video of the event.
The Chief Minister also paid homage to the war heroes. Speaker V. P. Sivakolundhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava, District Collector T. Arun, Information Secretary S. D. Sundaresan and other dignataries also participated in the event.
Praise for Speaker
Before leaving the venue, Ms. Bedi and Mr. Narayanasamy briefly exchanged pleasantries.
Ms. Bedi also interacted with the Speaker and commended the decision to hold the Assembly session outdoors to pass the Budget after a legislator tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chief Minister, Ministers, Speaker and legislators are scheduled to take RT-PCR tests on Monday/Tuesday at the Assembly as a precautionary measure.
Mediapersons who covered the Assembly proceedings have also been advised to undergo a test.
