Bedi draws T.N. House ire for tweet on water crisis

Mr. Stalin told journalists outside the Assembly that that Ms. Bedi had made comments referring to the people of Tamil Nadu as “cowards and selfish” and hence he had raised the issue in the House. “As for DMK, we condemn the comments made by the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, who has insulted the people of Tamil Nadu. We will not accept this under any circumstances. As a mark of protest, we have staged a walkout. But it is evident that the AIADMK Ministers and MLAs sitting inside have accepted the comments made by her,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the remarks against the State’s people and politicians were against the spirit of the Constitution. “She has crossed the limits of duties vested on her by the Constitution and made unnecessary and derogatory comments on issues. She should apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he insisted. “The people of Tamil Nadu contributed overwhelmingly during the Indo-China war, Indo-Pakistan war and the Kargil war. Just because they have defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, Ms. Bedi has described them as corrupt and selfish,” he added.

The DMK leader said Ms. Bedi, after crippling the administration in Puducherry and coming under criticism from court, had no right to comment on the people of Tamil Nadu. He wondered if she would be able to continue in her post had she made similar remarks against the people of Gujarat, Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

“Perhaps those who did not connect with me did not get to know the background and spirit of the message. It helps to know what people are saying. I have shared people’s perception. It is for any of us to agree or disagree with it. This is not my personal view. It is people’s view. Hence there is nothing personal in this,” Ms. Bedi countered.