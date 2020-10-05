Bedi calls for surprise checks by police and excise units

PUDUCHERRY

05 October 2020 01:05 IST

With bars opening up, teams will look for violations: L-G

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has called for surprise checks by excise and police units as well as video recording of compliance with protocols inside bars and eateries, as Unlock 5.0 lifts with restrictions aimed at opening up of more means of livelihood and social activities.

In a message, Ms. Bedi said with bars opening up, teams shall be checking for violations and legal action would follow on merits of each case.

“This shall be considered as a forewarning. And also (for) cooperation,” she said.

The Lt. Governor urging for precautionary measures on all front to prevent a second wave of this epidemic, said all departments, from Excise and Police to LAD, Labour and Tourism, have a role to play to keep the pandemic under control.

“One mistake will bring us back to more deaths and more beds. Hence be visible in prevention, in messaging and in selective enforcement,” the Lt. Governor said.

According to Ms. Bedi, it is most important to make wearing of masks, the social medicine, and observing two metres of social distance as well as maintaining hygiene mandatory to prevent increase in cases of COVID-19 infection.

Crowded gatherings are becoming a major reason for the spreading infection and it needs to be avoided, she said.

Pointing out that the territorial administration was conducting maximum tests to detect symptoms early, she urged the citizens too to report early signs of sickness so as to initiate treatment promptly.