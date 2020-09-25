Bedi backs plea against CM’s call for agitation

It will be counter-productive in containing COVID-19, says L-G

Justifying the assertion made by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that the protest planned by the Congress against the farm bills in the Union Territory would be counter-productive in containing COVID-19, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said, “The MLA is right. This is clear undermining of the joint hard work being put in to contain the COVID spread.”

Responding to the letterby AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan, seeking action against Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for calling an agitation against the Centre on September 28, the Lieutenant Governor, in a WhatsApp message, said: “Disturbing the recovery by doing agitations will be highly detrimental and ill- timed.”

Joint efforts by ICMR, medical teams, officials and law enforcement agencies had led to a reduction in the positivity rate in the U.T., the Lt Governor said.

Earlier in the day, Mr.Anbalagan, in a letter to the Lt. Governor, had sought action against the Chief Minister for calling the agitation.

The Chief Minister who heads the State Disaster Management Authority would be violating the provisions of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act if he intended to participate in the agitation. “I appeal to the Lt.Governor to immediately intervene and initiate action against the Chief Minister,” Mr.Anbalagan said.

He also appealed to the Union Home Minister to keep the Narayanasamy-led government on “suspended animation” for planning the agitation.