Bed strength doubled to tackle virus, says Minister

PUDUKOTTAI

15 June 2020 00:01 IST

‘CM accorded sanction for posting more doctors, nurses’

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said that the bed strength in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment had been doubled in the State.

Addressing journalists in Pudukottai, the Minister said that facilities had been increased not just in government medical college hospitals and government headquarters hospitals but also in hospitals at the taluk-level, across the State. The bed strength in hospitals had been doubled, he said, adding that the Chief Minister had accorded sanction for posting adequate doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, keeping in mind the present crisis.

According to him, all departments were working in a coordinated manner to arrest the spread of the disease. The State government was taking “multi-dimensional measures” to curb the spread of the contagious disease and the Chief Minister was taking every action based on advice from medical experts, Mr. Vijayabaskar added.

Earlier, Mr. Vijayabaskar, accompanied by District Collector P. Uma Maheswari, inspected work on establishing 200 additional beds at the Government Ranees Hospital in Pudukottai for COVID-19 patients.

‘Keep politics away’

The Minister called upon opposition parties not to indulge in politics over the pandemic.

He contended that the government was taking all necessary steps and fighting hard to curb the spread of the disease, besides enhancing facilities in government hospitals.

He reiterated that the government had increased the testing capacity and the entire medical fraternity was rendering selfless service to treat COVID-19 patients.