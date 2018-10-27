B.Ed. computer science teachers demand placement

more-in

The B.Ed. computer science teachers’ association has urged the School Education department to appoint their members in place of science teachers to teach the subject.

The teachers say they have not been given the opportunity to take the Teacher Eligibility Test as computer science was not included as a subject. “We are duly qualified under the National Council for Teacher Education and there are 60,000 qualified teachers in the State. We have a B.Ed. with computer science as major,” said S. Prem Kumar, president of the B.Ed. Computer Science Graduate and Postgraduate Teachers’ Welfare Association.

When we asked the officials of the State Council for Educational Research and Training we were told that it was a policy decision, he said. With the new syllabus emphasising on computer science in classes XI and XII, he said the government could readily appoint the qualified teachers instead of temporary teachers. In the last academic year, the government had promised to fill around 765 posts but till date there had been no action.

All-round benefit

“Now that competitive exams like JEE and NEET are being offered online how do you expect the students to compete,” he asked. While the government had spent crores on setting up smart classrooms it is only right that qualified teachers are appointed, he pointed out. By appointing one teacher per government school not only would all B.Ed. computer science teachers get placed but all schools will also benefit from specialised coaching, Mr. Kumar said.

K.P.O. Suresh, president of the Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teachers Association said so far no effort had been made to appoint teachers for computer science though there was a need for them. “As of now there are no teachers for computer science. We have around 3,400 high schools and 2,500 higher-secondary schools and each requires at least one teacher. Especially in higher-secondary schools where computer science is taught as a subject,” he said.

The government had made no move to fill the 2,500 teacher vacancies in other subjects either. As many as 150 schools have no headmasters, he said. “The government has plans of introducing smart classrooms in each school. We have been demanding toilet and water facilities in school. The government has not paid attention to any of our demands,” Mr. Suresh said.