Beautification of Yercaud Botanical Garden and Madhavaram Park announced

March 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Chennai

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced a project for the beautification of the Government Botanical Garden in Yercaud and the Horticultural Park at Madhavaram in Chennai.

In the Agriculture Budget presented in the Assembly, he said that every year, over 50,000 tourists were visiting the Botanical Garden in Yercaud.

A topiary will be created to attract more visitors, he added. “Hedge-lined pathway, plant backgrounds and live sculptures will be created at a cost of ₹5 crore,” he said.

The Madhavaram Park will be expanded, and a musical dancing fountain will be created at a cost of ₹5 crore, the Minister said.