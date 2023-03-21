HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beautification of Yercaud Botanical Garden and Madhavaram Park announced

March 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Chennai

Special Correspondent
The Government Botanical Garden in Yercaud Hills in Salem district.

The Government Botanical Garden in Yercaud Hills in Salem district. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMINARAYANAN E

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday announced a project for the beautification of the Government Botanical Garden in Yercaud and the Horticultural Park at Madhavaram in Chennai.

In the Agriculture Budget presented in the Assembly, he said that every year, over 50,000 tourists were visiting the Botanical Garden in Yercaud.

A topiary will be created to attract more visitors, he added. “Hedge-lined pathway, plant backgrounds and live sculptures will be created at a cost of ₹5 crore,” he said.

The Madhavaram Park will be expanded, and a musical dancing fountain will be created at a cost of ₹5 crore, the Minister said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics / state budget and tax / Agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.