Beat the heat with simple measures

The last few days have been among the hottest days so far this April. The temperature crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark twice in the last one week. While there may be no escape from the sweltering heat for residents of the Fort city, doctors say there are simple but effective ways to stay safe this summer.

B. Arul Pari, president of Indian Medical Association, Vellore branch, said, during summer, the level of pH (potential of hydrogen) in the blood goes down.

The blood becomes more acidic as pH level goes down, causing burning sensation during urination, indigestion, vomiting, tiredness and headaches, he also said.

“Hence, staying hydrated is important. The best choices are buttermilk and tender coconut. Fruit juices might also help,” he pointed out.

Heat stroke, urinary tract infection, skin infection such as boils are common during summer. “Drink water. The best way is to boil water, cool, filter it and store in a pot. Whether children or adults, a minimum of three litres of water is adequate for a day,” he said.

“Most importantly, avoid aerated drinks. It can do more harm than good. Even chilled water is not good for the body. It actually tends to raise your core body temperature since the internal organs tend to maintain an optimum temperature of 98.6 degree Fahrenheit,” he added.

Dr. Pari added that going out under the sun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. should be avoided.

Extra care should be taken for children. E. Theranirajan, Head of Department, Paediatrics, Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, said children should be given bath twice a day – in the morning and evening.

“Children can develop skin rashes. Water-borne diseases such as hepatitis A, typhoid, and acute gastroenteritis can occur. Chicken pox is also common during summer,” he said.

Dehydration symptoms

Dehydration is another problem during summer. The symptoms of dehydration included headache, dizziness, drowsiness and lethargy. Doctors added that dryness of tongue, sticky mouth, perspiration, fast heart beat, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting — all signs of severe dehydration — required immediate medical attention.

“At times, the body temperature of children can be more. This is nothing but environment temperature. When compared to adults, the skin of children easily absorbs heat. Parents should be reassured if the child is active, and then there is no need for medication,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

Parents should ensure that the children have been vaccinated appropriately as per the routine immunisation schedule as it could protect them from hepatitis A. “In case of chicken pox, medical help should be sought as quick recovery is possible with medication,” he said.

“It is important to avoid unhygienic water besides keeping away from water sachets,” he said.