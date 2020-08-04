Tamil Nadu

Bear attacks man in Ambur

A 40-year-old was on Monday attacked by a bear when he went into a reserve forest in Ambur in search of a cow.

According to the police, Venkatesan, a cowherd from Kottur village, had taken the cattle for grazing to Machampatu. “One of the cows went missing. He went into a reserve forest in Ambur in search of the cow. A bear, which had given birth recently, attacked him,” said G.D. Moorthy, Ambur forest ranger.

The bear bit his head and other parts of the body and went back to guard its cubs. “The villagers informed me and I rushed to the spot. After giving first aid, he was rushed to the Adukamparai government general hospital,” he added.

