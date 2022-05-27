Beach clean-up drive is back

Ramesh V 6512 May 27, 2022 22:43 IST

The drive is being organised from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at six locations

The drive is being organised from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at six locations

G-Square Group along with The Hindu will host a beach clean-up activity at six hotspots within the city from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m on Sundays. Volunteers are invited to take part in the massive event, “Team up To Clean Up, My city, My Coast, My Environment”. Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner of this initiative. The event will be held at Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar on May 29, at Tiruvottiyur on June 5, Thiruvanmiyur on June 12, near Ashtalakshmi temple on June 19, Pattinapakkam on June 26 and Injamabakkam on July 3. For details, call 87786 56539. To register for the activity : bit.ly/GQTHBC2



Our code of editorial values