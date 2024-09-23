ADVERTISEMENT

Beach clean-up drive held in Cuddalore

Published - September 23, 2024 11:18 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A clean-up drive was organised at the Samiyarpettai Beach in Cuddalore district as part of the International Coastal Clean-up Day on Sunday.

Organised by the Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, Faculty of Marine Sciences, Annamalai University in association with the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and Environment Information System Centre (ENVIS), over 100 students, NSS volunteers and fishermen participated in the drive.

Around 1 tonne of various kinds of waste was removed from the beach.

