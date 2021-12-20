Beach clean-up drive along ECR on Dec. 26

Event being organised at 10 hotspots from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

G-Square Group along with The Hindu will host a beach clean-up activity at 10 hotspots on East Coast Road on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Volunteers may take part in the massive event, “Team up to Clean Up, My City, My Coast, My Environment”. Environmentalist Foundation of India is the knowledge partner for this initiative.

The event will be held at Broken Bridge to Olcott Kuppam, Ashtalakshmi temple beach, Arupadai Murugan temple beach, 4th Seaward Road beach Tiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam beach, Beach Road Neelankarai, Injambakkam north beach (north of VGP), Injamabakkam south beach (south of VGP), Akkarai beach and Panaiyur beach.

To volunteer, register at: https://bit.ly/G2BEA or scan the QR Code. For details, call 9841962820.