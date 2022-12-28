ADVERTISEMENT

Be prepared to save country from communal elements, says Stalin to partymen 

December 28, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated December 29, 2022 12:02 am IST - Chennai

Mr. Stalin, who addressed a meeting of the various wings of the party in Anna Arivalayam, tweeted that it was the duty of the party to create a society on the basis of equality, social justice and rationalism.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing office-bearers of various wings of the party.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called upon office-bearers of various wings of the party to remain prepared to save the country and people from the forces that sought to establish their power by sharpening communal and caste divide.

Mr. Stalin, who addressed a meeting of the various wings of the party in Anna Arivalayam, tweeted that it was the duty of the party to create a society on the basis of equality, social justice and rationalism.

Party sources said the C.M. had asked the office-bearers to realise the responsibilities of their wings and work accordingly to win the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The party also appointed senior leaders in-charge of various wings. “Realise the potential of the members of your wing and utilise them for the benefit of the party,” he told the partymen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US