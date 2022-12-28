HamberMenu
Be prepared to save country from communal elements, says Stalin to partymen 

December 28, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin in conversation with his partymen

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday called upon office-bearers of various wings of the party to remain prepared to save the country and people from the forces that sought to establish their power by sharpening communal and caste divide.

Mr. Stalin, who addressed a meeting of the various wings of the party in Anna Arivalayam, tweeted that it was the duty of the party to create a society on the basis of equality, social justice and rationalism.

Party sources said the C.M. had asked the office-bearers to realise the responsibilities of their wings and work accordingly to win the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The party also appointed senior leaders in-charge of various wings. “Realise the potential of the members of your wing and utilise them for the benefit of the party,” he told the partymen.

