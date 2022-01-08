Be polite with public during checks, DGP tells colleagues

Police personnel told to wear gloves, use sanitisers

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said police personnel should be polite and courteous with motorists during the night curfew and complete lockdown.

Issuing a set of guidelines to police across the State, the DGP said personnel should wear gloves while checking vehicles and use hand sanitisers frequently. At night, the checking of vehicles should be conducted at a place with adequate lighting. The personnel should erect barricades and wear reflector jackets.

Government employees, staff of banks, public transport and local bodies should be permitted to proceed on showing identity cards by them. Similarly, essential service providers such as milk supply, electricity, communication, medical and medical related services should be allowed after verifying their identity cards.

Food delivery services are permitted from 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. during complete lockdown on Sunday. The police should keep in mind that candidates attending the competitive exams on Sunday are allowed to travel by road.

The DGP said those going to railway stations, airports and bus stations and similarly people going home should be allowed . They are permitted to use their own vehicles and taxis.