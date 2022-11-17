Be mindful of school, college timings, make commuting easy for students, Stalin advises CUMTA

November 17, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

A meeting of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority was held on Thursday; the T.N. CM also highlighted the need to introduce new tech, make public transport more efficient

The Hindu Bureau

CM M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of CUMTA on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has advised officials of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) to be mindful of school and college timings and help students commute easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a meeting of the CUMTA held in the head office of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) at Nandanam, he said, “We are aware of the traffic congestion in Chennai city. We have to plan transport facilities in line with the increasing population and expansion of the city.”

The CM underscored the need to introduce new technologies as much as possible and advised officials to put in place a state-of-the-art transport set-up in the capital. “The more efficient our public transport, the less would be the number of private vehicles on the road.” This would also help in reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Stalin also advised CUMTA officials to ensure effective coordination for putting together a robust transport system within a time frame.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  3. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
  4. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  5. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities

CUMTA is tasked with overseeing, coordinating, promoting and monitoring the implementation of traffic and transport measures, including promotion of the cause of public mass transport systems and regulation thereof.

Earlier in the day, General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh, who assumed office last week, called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

New buildings inaugurated

At another event, the Chief Minister virtually opened new buildings and flagged off new vehicles for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The new buildings have been constructed in Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur districts at a total cost of ₹24.71 crore, an official release said.

Minister for Rural Development KR. Periakaruppan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US