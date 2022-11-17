Be mindful of school, college timings, make commuting easy for students, Stalin advises CUMTA

November 17, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has advised officials of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) to be mindful of school and college timings and help students commute easily.

Speaking at a meeting of the CUMTA held in the head office of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) at Nandanam, he said, “We are aware of the traffic congestion in Chennai city. We have to plan transport facilities in line with the increasing population and expansion of the city.”

The CM underscored the need to introduce new technologies as much as possible and advised officials to put in place a state-of-the-art transport set-up in the capital. “The more efficient our public transport, the less would be the number of private vehicles on the road.” This would also help in reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution, he said.

Mr. Stalin also advised CUMTA officials to ensure effective coordination for putting together a robust transport system within a time frame.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

CUMTA is tasked with overseeing, coordinating, promoting and monitoring the implementation of traffic and transport measures, including promotion of the cause of public mass transport systems and regulation thereof.

Earlier in the day, General Manager of Southern Railway R.N. Singh, who assumed office last week, called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

New buildings inaugurated

At another event, the Chief Minister virtually opened new buildings and flagged off new vehicles for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The new buildings have been constructed in Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur districts at a total cost of ₹24.71 crore, an official release said.

Minister for Rural Development KR. Periakaruppan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.