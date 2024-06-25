GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Be it petty thief or MLA, all are the same inside prison, says Duraimurugan

Replying to a plea wanting to exempt political prisoners from roll calls, the senior leader recalled his MISA days in Vellore prison and

Published - June 25, 2024 01:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Duraimurugan 

Duraimurugan  | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Be it a pickpocket or an MLA, they are all the same inside a prison, said Leader of the House and senior DMK leader Duraimurugan in the Assembly on Monday. He discouraged the plea that wanted undertrial political prisoners not to be called for a roll call.

Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, while speaking on the Demand for Grants for Prisons and Correctional Services Department, said political prisoners were being called for roll call by prison officials on a daily basis. “They are being treated the same as the other prisoners, who have committed heinous crimes,” he added.

Intervening in the discussion, Mr. Duraimurugan contended: “All the same once you go inside [a prison]. Be it an MLA or a Prime Minister or anyone.”

Mr. Duraimurugan recalled his time inside the prison in Vellore, when he was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). Recalling how prison officials find one reason or the other to physical assault a prisoner, Mr. Duraimurugan said the roll call helped a prisoner flag issues he was facing. “You raise your hand for the Superintendent to stop to hear you. And you tell them about any issues you are facing.”

Mr. Duraimurugan went on to defend the roll call for prisoners.

