‘Be cautious while bursting firecrackers’

13 November 2020 03:21 IST

Maintain physical distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, says TNFRS head

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) Director M.S. Jaffar Sait has appealed to the public to exercise caution while bursting firecrackers during Deepavali.

“It will be appropriate for the public to celebrate the festival by maintaining adequate physical distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those who celebrate the festival by bursting firecrackers should exercise caution to ensure that there is no disturbance to others and should take adequate safety measures,” Mr. Sait said.

People should avoid bursting firecrackers that will create noise or air pollution near areas where senior citizens live or near where people are under quarantine. Children should burst firecrackers that create less noise, he added.

