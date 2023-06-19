Be an entrepreneur rather than depending on government jobs, says Union Minister V.K. Singh

June 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VELLORE

Young graduates must become successful entrepreneurs rather than depending only on government jobs as just 4% of employment comes from the sector, Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation V.K. Singh said while speaking at the 17th Annual Convocation of Thiruvalluvar University here on Monday.

Delivering the convocation address, he said more start-ups had come up in India since 2015, a time when the concept had just been introduced and only 485 start-ups had been registered. Today, the country has the second largest number of start-ups in the world and stands first in the number of start-ups being registered per day. “The ability of young graduates are not judged merely by book smarts but also include hard work, character and positive thinking. So, young graduates should have these qualities to become successful entrepreneurs,” Mr. Singh said.

Highlighting the economic growth of the country after COVID-19, the Union Minister said unlike other countries, India had more than 6% of economic growth, providing a conducive atmosphere for foreign investments. This has reflected in the foreign investments received by India, as 132 countries have invested in 61 different sectors in the country so far. This shows the confidence of the countries that have invested in our country, he said.

As the country pushes for indigenisation of all sectors under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Mr. Singh said that young graduates should make use of the opportunities under the scheme where they should display their talent in various sectors like manufacturing and service industries.

Speaking on the occasion, T. Arumugam, vice-chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University, said degrees were awarded to 1,13,275 candidates, and 564 graduands received them in person. Forty-five diploma and 142 postgraduate diploma candidates and 428 M.Phil. and 417 Ph.D. researchers were awarded their degrees.

Governor R.N. Ravi, who was also the Chancellor of Thiruvalluvar University, State Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Registrar (In-charge) R. Vijayaragavan and Controller of Examinations (In-charge) M. Chandran participated.

