Tamil Nadu

BDOs, Tahsildars, SIs not to serve in native AC

In view of the April 6 general elections, the Election Commission of India on Friday directed that the Block Development Officers (BDOs), Tahsildars and Sub Inspectors of Police in district cadre, should not be posted in an Assembly constituency (AC), if their native place is located within it or if their place of work for the past three to four years is within the constituency.

Following the direction from the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo in his communication to State government authorities asked them to ensure compliance and send a compliance report immediately.

