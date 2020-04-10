BCAS extends validity of certifications

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has extended the validity of refresher training certifications that are mandatory for assigning flight/ground duties to pilots, crew, ground staff and others.

After the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 grounded all aircraft, the aviation staff have remained housebound, complying with the prohibitory orders. The Aviation Security Training Centres and Institutes that offer the mandatory refresher courses for the pilots, crew, flight engineers, ground handling staff, security personnel and others have also closed down.

With the lockdown likely to be extended, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to extend the validity of refresher course certifications expiring on or after March 20, up to June 20 or till revocation of the instructions issued in the circular dated April 6, 2020.

“The validity of the certification is mandatory for assigning flight duties to pilots, crew, aircraft maintenance engineers, ground handling staff etc. The refresher courses update them on the latest technology developments, amendments in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) norms and latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” a BCAS official told The Hindu on Friday.

The BCAS conducts at least eight types of refresher courses to the personnel involved in flight operations at the national and regional Aviation Security Training Centres/institutes. The aviation industry has stringent regulations with regard to flying hours, training and refresher courses to ensure safety and security of passengers, the official said.

The extension of the validity or eligibility period of the certificate holders would help in uninterrupted services in case the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted and flight operations are allowed, the official said.