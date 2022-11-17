BC Commission reconstituted, retd. judge named chairperson

Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and named retired Madras High Court judge V. Bharathidasan as its chairperson. Retired IAS officers S. Karuthiah Pandian, M. Jayaraman, R. Sudalai Kannan and K. Megraj, former Registrar of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Peru. Mathiyazhagan and Principal of Karuppannan Mariappan College at Muthur in Tiruppur district S.P. Saravanan are the other members.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT